Hugo Broos dumps veterans as he names his first Bafana squad

DURBAN – Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos named the national team squad that is due to play against Uganda in a friendly international on Thursday June 10th.

Broos will not be present for the game against Uganda as he returns to his native Belgium in order to receive his second Covid-19 vaccination injection, assistant coaches Chedomir Janevski and Helman Mkhalele will be in charge.

The match will be Bafana's first since Broos was appointed as coach and will serve as preparation for Bafana's World Cup qualification campaign where they are in Group G alongside Ghana, Ethiopia and Zimbabwe.

The big omission from the squad was Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatswayo.

Other notable absentees included Bradley Grobler, Dean Furman, Kermit Erasmus, Themba Zwane and Thulani Serero. Could this be an indication that Broos will only select younger players in order to develop a side for the future?

The Belgian did indicate recently that it will be difficult for the national team to qualify for the 2022 World Cup which could mean that he may select his sides with a long-term vision and with the 2026 World Cup in mind.

Notable inclusions included the Maritzburg United duo Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Thabiso Kutumela. As expected Brighton and Hove Albion forward Percy Tau has been included and will be expected to lead the line against Uganda.

The Team of Choice looked dead set for relegation for much of the season before the duo managed to combine efficiently in front of goal since the turn of the year to steer Ernst Middendorp’s charges away from the drop-zone.

Golden Arrows defender Nkosinathi Sibisi has also been rewarded for his rich form in defence for Mandla Ncikazi’s side with a call-up.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Bruce Bvuma (Chiefs), Ronwen Williams (SuperSport)

Defenders: Rivaldo Coetzee, Mosa Lebusa, Rushine De Reuck (all Sundowns), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Arrows) Innocent Maela (Pirates) Sibusiso Mabiliso (Amazulu)

Midfielders: Sipho Mbule, Teboho Mokoena (both SuperSport) Keagan Dolly (Montpellier) Lebohang Maboe, Mothobi Mvala, Aubrey Modiba (all Sundowns) Craig Martin (CT City), Thabang Monare (Pirates)

Strikers: Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg) Percy Tau (Brighton), Thabiso Kutumela (Maritzburg)

@eshlinv

IOL Sport