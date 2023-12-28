Hugo Broos leaves Lyle Foster out of Bafana squad for Africa Cup of Nations

Burnley striker Lyle Foster was not included in Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast.
Foster recently returned to action for his Premier League team Burnley after some time out of the game to deal with his mental health.
The final squad as announced by Coach Hugo Broos earlier today, to compete at #AFCON2023 in Côte d’Ivoire. Congratulations and good luck Bafana Bafana!!! #BafanaPride pic.twitter.com/u9cNoZ98dA— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) December 28, 2023
Earlier this month, Burnle boss Vincent Kompany insisted the 2023 Afcon would be too soon for Foster, and Broos has seemingly agreed, leaving the striker out of his squad completely.
Unsurprisingly, Broos has named 10 Mamelodi Sundowns players in his squad, which will be captianed by the Brazilians’ Ronwen Williams.
Veli Mothwa and Ricardo Goss are the other two goalkeepers selected.
Locally-based players dominate the squad, with Al Ahly’s Percy Tau, Aris Limassol’s Mihlali Mayambela and Sphephelo Sithole of Tondela FC the only ones who ply their trade abroad.
Full Bafana Bafana squad
Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Ricardo Goss (SuperSport United)
Defenders: Sydney Nyiko Mobbie (Sekhukhune United), Khuliso Mudua, Aubrey Modiba, Grant Kekana, Mothobi Mvala, Terrence Mashigo (all Sundowns), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates), Siyanda Xulu (SuperSport United)
Midfielders: Sphephelo Sithole (CD Tondela, Portugal), Teboho Mokoena, Thapelo Maseko, Thapelo Morena (All Sundowns) Thabang Monare (Orlando Pirates), Jayden Adams (Stellenbosch FC)
Forwards: Evidence Makgopa, Zakhele Lepasa (both Pirates), Themba Zwane (Sundowns), Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol, Cyprus), Percy Tau (Al Ahly, Egypt), Oswin Appolis (Polokwane City)
IOL Sport