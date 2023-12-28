Independent Online
Independent Online | Sport
Thursday, December 28, 2023

Hugo Broos leaves Lyle Foster out of Bafana squad for Africa Cup of Nations

Lyle Foster in action for Bafana Bafana during a friendly against Eswatini

FILE - Lyle Foster in action for Bafana Bafana during a friendly against Eswatini. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Published 4h ago

Burnley striker Lyle Foster was not included in Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast.

Foster recently returned to action for his Premier League team Burnley after some time out of the game to deal with his mental health.

Earlier this month, Burnle boss Vincent Kompany insisted the 2023 Afcon would be too soon for Foster, and Broos has seemingly agreed, leaving the striker out of his squad completely.

Unsurprisingly, Broos has named 10 Mamelodi Sundowns players in his squad, which will be captianed by the Brazilians’ Ronwen Williams.

Veli Mothwa and Ricardo Goss are the other two goalkeepers selected.

Locally-based players dominate the squad, with Al Ahly’s Percy Tau, Aris Limassol’s Mihlali Mayambela and Sphephelo Sithole of Tondela FC the only ones who ply their trade abroad.

Full Bafana Bafana squad

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Ricardo Goss (SuperSport United)

Defenders: Sydney Nyiko Mobbie (Sekhukhune United), Khuliso Mudua, Aubrey Modiba, Grant Kekana, Mothobi Mvala, Terrence Mashigo (all Sundowns), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates), Siyanda Xulu (SuperSport United)

Midfielders: Sphephelo Sithole (CD Tondela, Portugal), Teboho Mokoena, Thapelo Maseko, Thapelo Morena (All Sundowns) Thabang Monare (Orlando Pirates), Jayden Adams (Stellenbosch FC)

Forwards: Evidence Makgopa, Zakhele Lepasa (both Pirates), Themba Zwane (Sundowns), Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol, Cyprus), Percy Tau (Al Ahly, Egypt), Oswin Appolis (Polokwane City)

IOL Sport

