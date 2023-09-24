Hugo Broos names three Kaizer Chiefs players in preliminary Bafana Bafana squad

The former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Njabulo Blom has been included in the 36-member Bafana Bafana preliminary squad for the international friendly matches against Eswatini and Côte d’Ivoire next month. Blom missed out on the selection for the last squad because national coach Hugo Broos felt he wasn't playing regularly for his US club St Louis City. While Broos was pondering his selections on Saturday, Blom produced a stellar performance for his club and capped it with the match-winning goal. He was named 'Man of the Match' for his impressive performance for his Major League Soccer (MSL) side which is coached by former Bafana Bafana defender Bradley Carnell.

Interestingly, Blom played against his Bafana Bafana teammate Bongokuhle Hlongwane, who played as a wide attacking midfielder in the Minnesota United side. Hlongwane was also named in the preliminary squad, which will be trimmed to 23 players next week when Broos announces his final list for the two matches. Bafana Bafana will play Eswatini on Wednesday, 13 October 2023, at a venue still to be confirmed. The next day, the squad will travel to West Africa to face next year’s Africa Cup of Nations hosts Côte d’Ivoire on Sunday, 17 October. These matches are part of the coach’s preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations in January next year and for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in November.

The preliminary squad includes Kaizer Chiefs players Mduduzi Mdantsane, Pule Mmodi and Sibongiseni Mthethwa, who recently signed from Stellenbosch FC. The players will report for camp in Johannesburg on Friday, 8 October. Bafana squad

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Veli Mothwa, Ricardo Goss, Sipho Chaine. Defenders: Sydney Mobbie, Grant Kekana, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, Thapelo Maseko, Mothobi Mvala, Siyanda Xulu, Given Msimango, Innocent Maela, Ime Okon, Thapelo Morena, Khuliso Mudau, Tapelo Xoki. Midfielders: Njabulo Blom, Teboho Mokoena, Grant Margeman, Bathusi Aubaas, Sphephelo Sithole, Mlungisi Mbunjane, Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Luke Le Roux.