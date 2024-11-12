Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSportParalympics 2024AthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennisBetting
Independent Online | Sport
Search IOL
IOLSportParalympics 2024AthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennisBetting
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Sunday, November 17, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Hugo Broos reiterates Percy Tau stance: ‘Al Ahly benchings mean no Bafana Bafana call-up’

FILE - South African forward Percy Tau in action for Al Ahly during a CAF Champions League game. Photo: Ayman Aref/NurPhoto via AFP

FILE - South African forward Percy Tau in action for Al Ahly during a CAF Champions League game. Photo: Ayman Aref/NurPhoto via AFP

Published Nov 12, 2024

Share

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has once again reiterated his stance over his non-selection of Percy Tau.

After naming his Bafana squad for Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, Broos said he wanted to see the former Brighton forward playing regularly, and advised him to leave Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

And on Tuesday, said that for as long as Tau struggles to make the first team at Al Ahly, he will not select him for the national team.

“You know Percy Tau don’t play anymore for the moment,” the Belgian Broos said on Tuesday, as quoted by iDiskiTimes.

“He’s always on the bench. So, when I said already two months ago the environment for him in Al Ahly is not positive, at a certain moment they wanted to sell him, and he wasn’t sold.

“Then you have the critics on social media from South Africans who were not happy with his performances.

“So, I don’t think that it’s now the right moment for Percy to come and be with Bafana Bafana.

“But it doesn’t mean he will never come again, so I hope, I really hope he can change club. That he can be in a more positive environment and that he can make performances again that we can expect from him.

“And then he will again be a very important player for Bafana Bafana,” concluded Broos.

Broos’ men will travel to Kampala to take on Uganda in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Friday, and will host South Sudan in Cape Town next Tuesday.

Bafana squad:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Sage Stephens, Sipho Chaine.

Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie, Rushwin Dortley, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, Mothobi Mvala, Khuliso Mudau, Fawaaz Basadien, Siyabonga Ngezana.

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Bathusi Aubaas, Thalente Mbatha, Luke Le Roux.

Forwards: Evidence Makgopa, Oswin Appollis, Patrick Maswanganyi, Iqraam Rayners, Devin Titus, Elias Mokwana, Relebohile Mofokeng, Thapelo Morena.

IOL Sport

Related Topics:

percy taubafana bafana