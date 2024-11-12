Hugo Broos reiterates Percy Tau stance: ‘Al Ahly benchings mean no Bafana Bafana call-up’

And on Tuesday, said that for as long as Tau struggles to make the first team at Al Ahly, he will not select him for the national team. The countdown is well underway.........#BafanaPride #AFCONqualifier pic.twitter.com/Prg9yWutJ1 — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) November 10, 2024

“You know Percy Tau don’t play anymore for the moment,” the Belgian Broos said on Tuesday, as quoted by iDiskiTimes. “He’s always on the bench. So, when I said already two months ago the environment for him in Al Ahly is not positive, at a certain moment they wanted to sell him, and he wasn’t sold. “Then you have the critics on social media from South Africans who were not happy with his performances.

“So, I don’t think that it’s now the right moment for Percy to come and be with Bafana Bafana. “But it doesn’t mean he will never come again, so I hope, I really hope he can change club. That he can be in a more positive environment and that he can make performances again that we can expect from him. “And then he will again be a very important player for Bafana Bafana,” concluded Broos.

Broos’ men will travel to Kampala to take on Uganda in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Friday, and will host South Sudan in Cape Town next Tuesday. Bafana squad: Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Sage Stephens, Sipho Chaine.

Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie, Rushwin Dortley, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, Mothobi Mvala, Khuliso Mudau, Fawaaz Basadien, Siyabonga Ngezana. Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Bathusi Aubaas, Thalente Mbatha, Luke Le Roux. Forwards: Evidence Makgopa, Oswin Appollis, Patrick Maswanganyi, Iqraam Rayners, Devin Titus, Elias Mokwana, Relebohile Mofokeng, Thapelo Morena.