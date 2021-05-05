Hugo Broos the new boss of Bafana Bafana

CAPE TOWN - The South African Football Association (Safa) has confirmed the appointment of Belgian Hugo Broos as the new Bafana Bafana head coach on Wednesday at SAFA house.

Broos will sign a five-contract with the national team.

Broos is no stranger to the continent and led Cameroon to Afcon success in Gabon in 2017 when they beat Egypt 2-1 in the final at the Stade de l'Amitié in Libreville.

Safa were desperately working around the clock to find a replacement for former coach Molefi Ntseki, who was sacked a little over a month ago after Bafana failed to qualify for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Cameroon.

The 69-year-old has had an extensive coaching career spanning all of 31 years.

During that time he has notably coached the likes of Belgian League giants Club Brugge, R.S.C Anderlecht as well as K.R.C Genk. He also has previous experience on the African continent with Algerian sides JS Kabyile and NA Hussein Dey.

He then picked up his first international football team job with Cameroon from 2016-2017, a period in which he led the Indomitable Lions to an Afcon title as well as World Cup Finals appearance. After leaving the continent, he returned to his native to take up a Sporting Director role at Oostende.

