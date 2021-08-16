Hugo Broos to announce Bafana squad for next month's World Cup qualifiers on Thursday

DURBAN – Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos will name a 31-man squad for the upcoming FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers on Thursday, August 19, at SAFA House (12pm), the South African football Association confirmed on Monday afternoon. After failing to qualify for the last two editions of the global showpiece, in Brazil and Russia, the South Africans will begin their quest to Qatar next month. They’ll open their qualifiers campaign away to neighbours Zimbabwe on September 3.

Three days from their trip at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, they’ll host Ghana at the FNB Stadium. However, they’ll face Ethiopia, another Group G opponent, in the first round of the postponed qualifiers later in the year. The qualifiers will mark Broos' first appearance on the dugout, having been remotely working from home since taking over the reins in May. In his absence, Bafana won an international friendly against Uganda and the Cosafa Cup. The 69-year-old coach has been hard at work since returning to Mzansi this month, having been spotted in some of the MTN8 quarter-final matches this past weekend, including the thriller between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs.