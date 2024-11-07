Hugo Broos urges patience with Patrick Maswanganyi as he steps in for the injured Themba Zwane

In Zwane’s absence, Tito is expected to be given the responsibility of unlocking opposition defences during the national team’s upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. However, after coming on at half time after Zwane’s injury in Congo, Bafana found themselves on the back foot and Maswanganyi struggled to create chances for his front men. The critisism that followed led to calls for Gaston Sirino to be given a chance in the national team. However, Broos closed the door on Sirino on Thursday, and urged patience as Maswanganyi has often come off the bench in games for the national team.

“I don’t think Patrick did have already a good opportunity, he was always coming in the game,” Broos said when speaking to journalists on Thursday. “And it was not so easy to come in the game in Congo, because we suffered in that game. And then it’s not easy for a team, for a player who plays his first minutes with the Bafana Bafana immediately to have an important role,” said the Belgian. “So for him, it’s also a little bit to adapt on our way of playing, on what I’m asking from him, on that position.

“So okay, we will see in the next games, and we will evaluate. But I’m still believing that he has the potential to replace Themba. He didn’t show it for the moment in Bafana Bafana, but okay, we will see. “Have a little bit patience, and maybe in a few months we have to say no or maybe yes, we will see.” Bafana squad

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (c), Sage Stephens, Sipho Chaine. Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie, Rushwin Dortley, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, Mothobi Mvala, Khuliso Mudau, Fawaaz Basadien, Siyabonga Ngezana. Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Bathusi Aubaas, Thalente Mbatha, Luke Le Roux.