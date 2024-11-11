Hugo Broos vows to resign if Bafana Bafana fail to qualify for 2025 Afcon

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has shockingly said he will walk away from the national team if they do not qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. With two qualifying games left to play, South Africa have one foot in the competition, and will secure their place with just one win.

On Friday, they take on Group K leaders Uganda in Kampala, and next week, they host South Sudan in Cape Town. They needed a stoppage time goal to earn a point against Uganda in their first match, while another stoppage time goal saw them beat South Sudan in Juba. Thalente Mbatha was the hero who got them out of jail in both games. “It would be a little shame if we don’t qualify for Afcon,” the Belgian Broos said when speaking to journalists on Monday.

“Honestly, we have the quality, we are bronze medallists. Can you imagine that the bronze medal of nine months ago can’t even qualify for the next Afcon? “So, I’m not thinking about that because again, my confidence is big in this team, but we can’t. We can’t accept if we don’t qualify for Afcon,” said Broos. Furthermore, the 72-year-old said he will call time on his tenure as Bafana coach should the team fail to book their place in Morocco.

“If we’d lose both games, five minutes after the game, I’m on the flight to Belgium. You can be sure of it,” he said. “If we can’t win, okay Uganda, but at home against South Sudan, I tell you; I’ll immediately take a flight, and you’ll never see me again.” Bafana squad:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Sage Stephens, Sipho Chaine. Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie, Rushwin Dortley, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, Mothobi Mvala, Khuliso Mudau, Fawaaz Basadien, Siyabonga Ngezana. Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Bathusi Aubaas, Thalente Mbatha, Luke Le Roux.