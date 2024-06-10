Hugo Broos wants fans to push Bafana in tough World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe

Speaking to the media on Monday, Broos said “we have to win tomorrow”. “It won’t be easy. Zimbabwe lost 2-0 against Lesotho, but the first goal was not a chance. It was the goalkeeper’s mistake. The second was a nice goal and they had another chance. For the rest, it was Zimbabwe who were the better team. “They’re a tough team. Always difficult for South Africa to play against Zimbabwe, so it will not be different tomorrow. But I’m happy my players will be [rested]. They will not be exhausted anymore. We will physically 100 percent.

“There are no injuries. Maybe a little doubt on Percy (Tau), but there will be no problem for the game, so we have to win it. I will not be happy if we don’t win it.” The Belgian was also delighted after hearing the Free State Stadium will be sold out for the clash. It will be South Africa’s first at the venue since 2010. “What I heard about Bloemfontein makes me happy. They tell me that there will be many, many supporters in the stadium. It will be the first time we’re playing in front of so many supporters, so that’s extra motivation.