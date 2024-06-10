Hugo Broos wants fans to push Bafana in tough World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broo had insisted that victory in their upcoming World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe on Tuesday evening is the only result he will accept.
South Africa played to a very credible 1-all draw in Nigeria last week, and Broos was happy with how the team played after a challenging 30-hour trip to west Africa.
Speaking to the media on Monday, Broos said “we have to win tomorrow”.
“It won’t be easy. Zimbabwe lost 2-0 against Lesotho, but the first goal was not a chance. It was the goalkeeper’s mistake. The second was a nice goal and they had another chance. For the rest, it was Zimbabwe who were the better team.
“They’re a tough team. Always difficult for South Africa to play against Zimbabwe, so it will not be different tomorrow. But I’m happy my players will be [rested]. They will not be exhausted anymore. We will physically 100 percent.
“There are no injuries. Maybe a little doubt on Percy (Tau), but there will be no problem for the game, so we have to win it. I will not be happy if we don’t win it.”
The Belgian was also delighted after hearing the Free State Stadium will be sold out for the clash. It will be South Africa’s first at the venue since 2010.
“What I heard about Bloemfontein makes me happy. They tell me that there will be many, many supporters in the stadium. It will be the first time we’re playing in front of so many supporters, so that’s extra motivation.
“It will not be an easy game. When it’s tough, but you have those guys in the stands behind you, you can always do something more,” said Broos.
Bafana’s clash against Zimbabwe will kick off at 6pm on Tuesday. Depending on other results, a win would Broos’ team in a good position to achieving their goals.
IOL Sport