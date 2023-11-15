Percy Tau, popularly known as the “Lion of Judah”, has a career littered with accolades that include two sought-after CAF Champions League winners’ medals. But the Al Ahly marksman says he has yet to savour championship glory with the national team after 32 appearances.

His professional career after leaving Mamelodi Sundowns took him to England, Belgium and Egypt where he enjoyed great success with Egyptian giants Al Ahly. “I have won in most places that I have been, it’s only the national team that’s missing,” said Tau, who acknowledged that at the age of 29, he is running out of time to achieve success with Bafana Bafana. It also serves as motivation. “It would be nice for me to win something with Bafana Bafana,” he said.

“You get to realise that your time is coming to an end as you grow older. It then becomes more important how you look after yourself because you know that you don’t have time. “I am getting closer to 33, so I want to win every tournament. The hunger grows the older you become. “Now that you have more experience, you look at situations better. If you missed a penalty in the last Afcon, it pushes you to do better next time because you know what you did wrong and what you need to do to improve.”

National team coach Hugo Broos has reminded his players about the urgency of qualifying for the World Cup after Bafana Bafana missed the last three Fifa showpieces. He said South Africa only made it to the 2010 global spectacle because they were hosts. Bafana Bafana vice-captain Tau is dreaming of playing on football’s biggest stage in 2026.

“I would love for us to qualify for the World Cup because I know what it would mean to us as a country. “Also, for all the young boys who will be able to say that I saw South Africa play at the World Cup,” said Tau. “I also want to play at the World Cup. We need to qualify for these major tournaments and compete.

“We also have to give hope to the next generation, so it’s important for us to always be playing in these competitions like the Afcon and World Cup.

“We want to win (this qualifying competition). I think everyone plays a role in helping us achieve that. “We need all the support you can come and give us; it’s either from the fans or the media. “We just want everyone to be part of this, and we are excited about the challenges we have going to the Afcon.”

Tau has had a busy time of late at Al Ahly and played every minute of the two-legged African Football League semi-final tie against Mamelodi Sundowns. Marcel Koller, the team’s coach, regards him as a key player. Of late, Tau has not been among the goals for his club and his goal drought has extended to seven matches.

In an interview with Safa media at the team’s camp at the University of Pretoria’s High Performance Centre, Tau said it was disheartening to see some of the negative commentary circulating after Burnley confirmed that his Bafana Bafana teammate Lyle Foster was taking a break for medical reasons. “It’s hard when you see the negativity doing the rounds,” said Tau. “We are human beings with feelings, at the end of the day. “When you internalise and realise that it’s not really about you but more about people venting and taking their anger out in your name, it becomes hurtful.”