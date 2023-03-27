Durban - Former Kaizer Chiefs man Njabulo Blom, who now dons the colours of St Louis City in Major League Soccer (MLS), says he hopes his recent sickness doesn’t hamper his chances of representing the South African national team in the future. The 23-year-old made a 13-minute appearance off the bench on Sunday as his side became the first expansion team to win their first five MLS games by beating Real Salt Lake.

Prior to his latest appearance for the club, Blom had been called up to the Bafana squad to play Liberia twice in the Afcon qualifiers however he had to withdraw after catching Covid-19, a situation that frustrated coach Hugo Broos. Blom spoke to the St. Louis Dispatch and revealed his disappointment and that he felt the most logical decision was not to fulfil his national team duty in a time of illness but hopes to be considered again in the future. “I had to sit down and think if it was necessary for me to go to the national team,” he said. “And I felt like I was sick at the moment, and I haven’t been training. I felt like it was good for me and the national team for me to get better and then get good training time. Hopefully, they call me next time”

He then added: "South Africa is my country. I love my country. It's every young boy's or professional player's dream to represent their country. Obviously, I was disappointed that I couldn't go, but it is what it is."