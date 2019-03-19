“We are all positive that we can come out of here with the result that will make Mzansi proud as a football nation,” says Thembinkosi Lorch. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates may have gone down to Horoya in the Caf Champions League at the weekend, but it is exactly that kind of experience that will stand Thembinkosi Lorch in good stead in Bafana Bafana’s crunch Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Libya. The Buccaneers went down 2-1 in Conakry, Guinea on Saturday, with Lorch in the front-line alongside Thamsanqa Gabuza and Luvuyo Memela.

The 25-year-old didn’t get on to the score-sheet this time around, but feels that those types of matches have prepared him for Sunday’s Afcon clash against Libya in Sfax, Tunisia.

“I have had a good run of late at club level, and have gained a lot of international experience through the Caf Champions League,” Lorch told the Safa website on Tuesday.

“And I now know the best and worst circumstances on the continent.

“It is also very inspiring that the current Bafana Bafana squad has the experience needed to conquer this challenge.”

Bafana have been training in Tunis over the past few days, and will travel to Sfax on Thursday.

@BafanaBafana working on keeping the shape during training this morning out at Espérance Sportive de Tunis Parc @SAFA_net @CAF_Online pic.twitter.com/D0nJPzFiow — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) March 19, 2019

Stuart Baxter’s team need just a point to qualify for the Nations Cup, which will be hosted in Egypt.

“We have a tough task ahead of us this coming weekend, but the camp has started really well,” Lorch said.

“And we are all positive that we can come out of here with the result that will make Mzansi proud as a football nation.”

Sunday’s match will kick off at 7pm SA time.

@BafanaBafana goalkeepers hard at work in training out in Tunis, Tunisia ahead of the big clash against Libya on 24 March 2019 in Sfax @SAFA_net pic.twitter.com/A2dpbawLvw — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) March 19, 2019

