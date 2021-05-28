’I prefer the supporting role’, says Percy Tau on Bafana Bafana captaincy

JOHANNESBURG - Percy Tau remains content with his behind-the-scenes leadership and supportive role in the Bafana Bafana set-up, saying he's never thought about the national team captaincy and might only consider that if the coach asks him.

Being a colossal figure for Bafana, there are expectations from some quarters for Tau to step up to leadership roles, especially after the arrival of new coach Hugo Broos.

The 69-year-old Broos takes over from Molefi Ntseki. With little knowledge of the team he's hell-bent on working with younger players instead of veterans to bring change.

As a result, he selected a youthful squad for Bafana's international friendly against Uganda next month. Tau, Ronwen Williams, Keagan Dolly, Mosa Lebusa and Innocent Maela are few of the experienced players who made the final cut.

With no sign of captain Thulani Hlatshwayo, a new man will lead Bafana out at home in two weeks' time. While that person remains a mystery, Tau admitted upon his return to the country yesterday that he's not keen on the captaincy.

“I've never thought about it before and have never been the captain before. I prefer the supporting role – it works better for me. As a leader or captain, (yes), but behind (the scenes). There are so many captains on the pitch,” said the 27-year-old.

In as much as Tau is shy about leading from the front, he might have to come out of his shell during the Tokyo Olympic Games in July, considering that he might be one of the three overage players in the SA under-23 squad.

The Olympics may be for the Under-23 national teams, but it's a bigger stage for all the players who are selected by their national teams to showcase their talent to the world. But Tau is not certain whether he'll represent his country even if he's selected.

The Olympics fall outside the Fifa calendar. That's why domestic clubs sometimes prevent their players from playing in the tournament because it clashes with their pre-season dates between late July and early August.

@Mihlali Baleka

