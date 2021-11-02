In form Keegan Dolly gets a nod for Bafana Bafana’s World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Ghana

After a four-year stint abroad - in French Ligue 1, playing for Montpellier - Dolly returned to the South African top-flight, joining Chiefs. He has been in superb form for Amakhosi as he was involved in five goals in the last two matches.

Johannesburg - Kaizer Chiefs’ midfielder Keegan Dolly has been rewarded for his impressive form at club level as he got a Bafana Bafana call-up ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Ghana at home and away this month.

He scored two goals and registered three assists against Chippa United and SuperSport United respectively. That form caught the eye of national team coach Hugo Broos who called him up for the games against Zimbabwe and Ghana.

Squad to face Zimbabwe and Ghana, Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022, #worldcupqualifiers #BafanaPride pic.twitter.com/wUqs7LoaCm — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) November 2, 2021

Bafana will need to win against Zimbabwe and, at least, get a draw against Ghana if they are to qualify for play-offs in the World Cup qualifiers. Currently, the South Africans are top of Group G with 10 points, thanks to three wins and one draw.

Bafana drew with neighbours Zimbabwe, defeated Ghana before running a double over Ethiopia. That’s why Broos, who’s had a knack of selecting young players who are on form, will feel that they can progress to the next round of the qualifiers.