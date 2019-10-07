Goalkeeper Brandon Petersen has been withdrawn from the Bafana Bafana squad to face Mali. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

PORT ELIZABETH - Goalkeeper Brandon Petersen and defender Thamsanqa Mkhize have been withdrawn from the Bafana Bafana squad to face Mali in the 2019 Nelson Mandela Challenge in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

Ricardo Goss of Bidvest Wits and Bloemfontein Celtic’s Tshepo Rikhotso have been called up to replace the injured duo.

The annual commemoration match will be played at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in PE (start at 3pm.)

This will be coach Molefi Ntseki’s first match in charge of South Africa.

They are using this match to prepare for the next month’s Cameroon 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Ghana and Sudan. 

The revised Bafana Bafana side is below.

Goalkeepers:

Darren Keet 

Ronwen William 

Ricardo Goss

Defenders:

Erick Mathoho

Buhle Mkhwanazi

Thulani Hlatshwayo (C)

Thapelo Morena

Tshepo Rikhotso

Innocent Maela

Mosa Lebusa

Midfielders:

Kamohelo Mokotjo

Thato Mokeke

Dean Furman

Lebohang Phiri

Bongani Zungu

Themba Zwane

Thembinkosi Lorch

Percy Tau

Thulani Serero

Keagan Dolly

Forwards:

Lebo Mothiba

Bradley Grobler

Kermit Erasmus 

