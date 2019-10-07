Goalkeeper Brandon Petersen has been withdrawn from the Bafana Bafana squad to face Mali. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

PORT ELIZABETH - Goalkeeper Brandon Petersen and defender Thamsanqa Mkhize have been withdrawn from the Bafana Bafana squad to face Mali in the 2019 Nelson Mandela Challenge in Port Elizabeth on Sunday. Ricardo Goss of Bidvest Wits and Bloemfontein Celtic’s Tshepo Rikhotso have been called up to replace the injured duo.

The annual commemoration match will be played at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in PE (start at 3pm.)

This will be coach Molefi Ntseki’s first match in charge of South Africa.

They are using this match to prepare for the next month’s Cameroon 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Ghana and Sudan.