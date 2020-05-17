Injury prone Dolly keeps his Bafana hopes alive

It’s been tumultuous ride for Keagan Dolly in his Bafana Bafana career that has been plagued by injuries but he has no intention of giving up on his dream of cementing his place in the national team. The dashing left winger still boasts an immense appetite to don the Bafana colours despite his bad luck whenever he is called to perform national duty. Dolly, 27-years-old, has featured in 13 matches for his country and has two goals to his credit. Last year he missed out on the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt because of an injury he sustained while in camp with Bafana in Durban. After recovering from that injury, Dolly injured himself in another Bafana camp against Mali in the Nelson Mandela Challenge. In 2018, he also pulled his hamstring as Bafana were preparing for the crucial Afcon qualifier against Libya. In an interview with South African Football Journalists Association (Safja), Dolly, stated that his recent injuries in the national team won’t make him to consider retiring from international football.

“Since I was a young boy, I’ve always wanted to play for Bafana. I feel like, I’m still at a good age where I can focus on my international career. With all the injuries that I’ve picked up, it was the fact that I didn’t manage my body well especially with all the traveling in a space of one week with the Bafana team, I tend to want to do so much. I want to prove that I deserve to be there. I’ve learned and in the future I know how to deal with traveling. I’m not thinking of retiring right now. I still have a lot to prove especially for Bafana and here in Europe. For now, I’m focused on trying to get fully fit and stay injury free,” Dolly stated while in France.

Dolly is currently plying his trade in the French league for Montpellier. He has been linked with a move back to the Absa Premiership but made it clear that his main ambition is staying in Europe.

“No, not at all (I’m not home sick). I left the house when I was 12, so I’m used to being away from home. With technology now, you can just pick up the phone and engage with your family and feel like you are with your family,” Dolly elaborated.

The 2019/2020 season is now over in France and Dolly won’t be returning home for the break as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus.

“I’m used to it, I’m enjoying my time here. I just enjoy spending time here with my fiance and growing. My family understands that I can’t go back home and they have accepted it and I’ve also accepted that,” he added.

Dolly left Mamelodi Sundowns in 2017 to embark on his European journey.

“I’m quite happy to stay in France, keep fit and wait for the new season to start,” Dolly elaborated.

During his time with Sundowns, he won numerous trophies and number of individual awards.

Dolly also wants to leave his mark in Europe.

“Seeing people like Percy Tau doing well in the Uefa Champions League (for Club Brugge) and Bongani Zungu doing well against the likes of PSG,

Lebo Phiri scoring goals and captaining Guingamp, it motivates me to work harder. With me always talking about my injuries, it always seems like I’m making excuses. The main reason why I’m still here and working hard is because of the support structure that is around me. I’m not thinking of coming home anytime soon. For me, it is better not to play that side and learn to become a better person on and off the field than staying in South Africa where I know, I might play week in and week out. That will not benefit me,” Dolly concluded.





Sunday Tribune