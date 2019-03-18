Keagan Dolly of South Africa during the 2019 African Cup Of Nations Qualifier match between South Africa and Libya at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban on 08 September 2018 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

The last thing that Bafana Bafana needed ahead of their crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Libya is for one of their star players to pick up an injury. But after loosening up at the Stade Olympique Del Menzah in Tunis on Monday, calamity nearly struck as Keagan Dolly went down.

The left-sided attacker has only recently recovered from a broken leg, sustained while playing for his French club Montpellier.

He turned out for their reserve side at the weekend to prove his fitness before joining Bafana.

But on Monday, Dolly picked up a hamstring strain in the first training session of the week in Tunis, Tunisia.

The Bafana medics, though, stated on the Safa website that it was “nothing serious”, so Dolly should be fine to line up against Libya on Sunday (7pm SA time kickoff).

After the South Africans travelled via Frankfurt to the north African country, coach Stuart Baxter was pleased with how the players performed during practice on Monday.

“We had a good session. We worked on some tactics during our 90-minute session, and I am impressed with how the players have responded.

@BafanaBafana first training session underway at Stade Olympique D'el Menzah in Tunis ahead of the @CAF_Online AFCON qualifier against Libya this coming Sunday pic.twitter.com/sdRorulL95 — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) March 18, 2019

“They are all looking very sharp and ready to compete for a place in the first eleven,” Baxter said.

“We have a great squad here, and I believe that if we can work as a unit, have tactical discipline and enjoy the match against Libya, we will come away with the much need result.”

The Bafana group will travel to Sfax – where the match will take place – on Thursday.

@BafanaBafana off to their first training session in Tunis ahead of the weekend's @CAF_Online AFCON qualifier against Libya @SAFA_net pic.twitter.com/OVEwW8HRvb — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) March 18, 2019





