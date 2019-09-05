CAPE TOWN – While a final decision is yet to be made, it seems that the South African Football Association (Safa) will not be trying to arrange an international replacement after both Zambia and Madagascar withdrew from playing friendlies against Bafana Bafana.



Bafana had been scheduled to play Zambia in Lusaka this weekend, but the hosts called off the match in protest against the Xenophobic violence which has gripped South Africa.



Then on Thursday evening, Zambia's replacements - Madagascar, also pulled out, citing safety concerns ahead of their proposed game with Bafana at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.



Safa subsequently called a press conference, during which the footballing body's president Danny Jordaan condemned the violence which has escalated in South Africa.



Following the conference, Safa executives, the Bafana technical team and the players were set to meet to discuss what the next step will be.



Another game against an international opponent has all but been ruled out, but it has been reported that there could be the possibility of playing a friendly against a local club team.



With several Bafana Bafana's overseas-based players currently in camp in Johannesburg, newly-appointed head coach Molefi Ntseki may well feel that the opportunity to play should not be passed up, even if it's just a practice game against a PSL or even a lower league side.

African News Agency (ANA)