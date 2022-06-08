IOL Sport Show: Can Bafana Bafana get the better of Africa heavyweights Morocco?

Cape Town - In the latest episode of the IOL Sports Show with host Zaahier Adams, our football experts Smiso Msomi and Eshlin Vedan predict, preview and analyse Bafana Bafana’s upcoming crucial 2023 African Cup of Nations Qualifier against Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Thursday night. Since taking charge of Bafana Bafana in early 2021, the lineups selected by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos have been unpredictable. Broos has given numerous players opportunities and seemingly deemed the old-guard surplus to requirements as he looks to achieve his long-term objective of developing a side that is worthy of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

Story continues below Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Bongi', living the American dream, hopes to replicate the Moroccan nightmare Amidst Sundowns’ domination of South African football, much debate has been raised about whether Bafana Bafana should select Andile Jali (32) and Themba Zwane (32) with the two veterans still being among the most consistent performers in the South African top-flight. Amidst the strong calls for the two to be re-integrated into the Bafana setup, Msomi and Vedan give their views on the matter. ALSO READ: Innocent Maela calls on Bafana Bafana to show a steely resolve against Morocco's Atlas Lions

With Terrence Mashego injured, we also discuss whether Innocent Maela or Lyle Lakay should start in the left-back role against Morocco. It is hosts Morocco who enter the game as the favourites. The North Africans are ranked 24th in the world compared to Bafana’s 69. However, Bafana do have a good record against Morocco, having not lost to them in over 20-years. Can Bafana continue to inflict frustration on the African heavyweights?

Story continues below Advertisement