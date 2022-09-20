Kaizer Chiefs’ Ashley du Preez gets late Bafana call-up to replace the injured Lyle Foster

Johannesburg — Kaizer Chiefs' striker Ashley du Preez has received a late Bafana Bafana call-up, replacing the injured Lyle Foster who’s been withdrawn from the squad. Bafana are currently in camp, preparing for back-to-back friendly matches against Sierra Leone and Botswana at the FNB on Saturday and Tuesday.

Coach Hugo Broos called up a host of new faces, including the trio of Mihlali Mayambela, Luke le Roux and Themba Zwane (33) in his 23-man squad. But upon assembling for camp on Monday morning, Bafana already had one withdrawal, with Thibang Pete, who’s also injured, replaced by Siyanda Xulu. On Tuesday afternoon, though, Bafana took to their official social media platforms to announce the arrival of Du Preez in camp, due to Foster’s injury.

Chiefs congratulated Du Preez on his call up, tweeting: “Congratulations to Ashley du Preez on being called up to play for the senior national team.” The absence of Foster has left a huge void in Bafana’s attack, especially after he scored in Bafana’s last game against Morocco. That goal, though, served as consolation after Bafana lost the opening Africa Cup of Nations qualifier 2-1, extending their winless streak to four matches.

But Du Preez will be hoping that he can fire Bafana back to winning ways in the two friendlies, especially after Chiefs’ recent victory in the DStv Premiership. On Saturday night, Chiefs returned to winning after a two-game winless run, beating SuperSport United 2-1, thanks to a Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana brace. Du Preez assisted Bimenyimana's first goal, while he's already scored two goals in Chiefs colours since his arrival from Stellenbosch this season.

This weekend, Bafana will also begin life without first assistant coach Cedo Janevski, who resigned last week after taking a head coaching post in Cyprus. Broos has made it clear though that he won’t replace his friend, though, choosing to stick with only local assistant Helman Mkhalele going forward. @Mihlalibaleka

