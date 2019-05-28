Keagan Dolly of South Africa during the 2019 African Cup Of Nations Qualifier match between South Africa and Libya at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban on 08 September 2018 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Keagan Dolly is adamant that he has finally shaken off all his injury woes, and wants to play a major role in South Africa’s campaign at the Cosafa Cup. Of course, the bigger fish to fry is the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, but for now, coach Stuart Baxter just needs to see Dolly back on the pitch for the national team.

The 26-year-old, though, has been playing recently, having sustained a broken leg earlier in the season, and then battling to regain his fitness.

In March, he again had to miss Bafana’s final Afcon qualifier against Libya due to stiffness in his hamstring.

But the former Mamelodi Sundowns star says he has featured for his French club Montpellier’s reserve team in recent weeks, and is keen to take on Botswana in Durban on Sunday (3pm kickoff).

“Since the Afcon qualifier in March, I have now played four matches with our reserve side, and have fully recovered from an injury that kept me out for most of the season,” Dolly told the SA Football Association website on Tuesday.

“I am very happy to be in Durban to participate in my first ever Cosafa Cup.

“My family and I decided that it was important for me to be part of this team, and I am grateful to the coaches for giving me this opportunity.

“I believe I can bring something great to this team, while also work on gaining my match fitness in order to hopefully make the final Afcon squad next month.”

@BafanaBafana training this afternoon ahead of their @COSAFAMEDIA match against Botswana this coming Sunday @SAFA_net pic.twitter.com/dPzCUmBJ4S — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) May 28, 2019

SA Cosafa Cup Squad

Goalkeepers: Mondli Mpoto, Darren Johnson, Reyaad Pieterse

Defenders: Thendo Mukumela, Keanu Cupido, Reeve Frosler, Tercious Malepe, Katlego Mohamme, Bongani Sam, Sandile Mthethwa

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Athenkosi Dlala, Kamohelo Mahlatsi, Grant Magerman, Keagan Dolly, Sipho Mbule, Jamie Webber, Kgaogelo Sekgota

Strikers: Phakamani Mahlambi, Luther Singh, Liam Jordan, Zakhele Lepasa, Jemondre Dickens

