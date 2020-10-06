Kermit Erasmus bubbling with enthusiasm for Bafana

CAPE TOWN - Kermit Erasmus will be looking to duplicate his rich vein of form when he runs out for Bafana Bafana in two friendlies in Rustenburg later this week. Erasmus was one of the players who excelled during the time the PSL was played in the Gauteng bio-bubble. He scored regularly for Cape Town City and at one stage he was a serious contender for the Golden Boot award. In the end, Erasmus finished the season with 13 goals for City and now he wants that form to rub off on his national team performances. “It has been exciting to return to the national team,” said Erasmus. “We are facing daily challenges especially because the virus is still prevalent. All the players seem positive so there is a good vibe in the camp.

“We have to adapt to whatever the Covid-19 pandemic throws at us. We have now experienced conditions in the bio-bubble so we know what to expect.

“I’m hoping my form in the bio-bubble will rub off on the national team jersey.

“I want to contribute positively, more so because I’m back after such a long time.”

Global technical brand, @LeCoqSportif_SA have partnered with @@SAFA_NET SAFA to clothe all the national teams. @BafanaBafana fans will see their heroes in the new brand Le Coq Sportif gear when they take on Namibia on Thursday at Royal Bafokeng Stadium pic.twitter.com/xVBIMi3d3Q — SAFA.net (@SAFA_net) October 6, 2020

Erasmus is one of the most experienced players in the national squad and has extensive experience playing abroad in countries such as the Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden and France.

Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki is playing his cards close to his chest and not saying how he will use Erasmus in the matches against Namibia on Thursday and Zambia on Sunday.

The options are to let him run out as the lone striker or as part of a two-man strike force.

“During the bio-bubble Erasmus was in top form, scoring many goals for his team,” said Ntseki.

“Now we’re hoping he will bring that scoring form into the national team and deliver goals for us.

“It is pressure we are putting on him but I know he can live with that pressure.”

Away from the Bafana camp, Sundowns officially announced that they have reached an agreement with City for the transfer of Erasmus.

Bafana will be sporting a new kit since it changed its technical sponsor from Nike to Le Coq Sportif, a French sports brand with a rooster trademark.

It may just be what Bafana need to deliver a cock-a-hoop performance in their first match in 2020.

