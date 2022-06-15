Kermit Erasmus defends players, PSL after Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos criticises league standards

Cape Town - Mamelodi Sundowns striker Kermit Erasmus has hit back at Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos for criticising the standard of the Dstv Premiership. Broos, speaking at Safa house earlier this week, took aim at the local competition stating South Africa doesn’t have “quality players” and that “the level of our PSL is not high enough."

The Belgian mentor also highlighted the fact that South Africa’s most high-profile export Percy Tau is currently struggling to make the grade at Egyptian club Al Ahly let alone at any of the European supergiants. Erasmus, who has been capped 19 times for Bafana having made his debut back in 2010 and scored two international goals, came out defending his colleagues and the Dstv Premiership on social media. “Why do we have a coach that doesn’t believe in our talent and League. Sorry for thinking out loud!” Erasmus posted.

Sorry for thinking out loud! — Kermit Romeo Erasmus (@Erasmus_95) June 14, 2022 The tweet proved hugely popular with local football fans creating plenty of debate on the platform with receiving almost 6000 likes, 743 quote tweets, and 1095 retweets. The 31-year-old is, of course, one of a handful of local players that moved abroad at a young age from SuperSport United to Dutch club Feyenoord back in 2008 already. ALSO READ: Bafana coach Hugo Broos not disappointed by performance against Morocco

Although he returned home in 2013, Erasmus was back on a plane to Europe after a successful stint with Orlando Pirates in 2016 where he turned out for Stade Rennais in France’s Ligue 1. A loan move to fellow Ligue 1 side Lens transpired before then moving to Swedish outfit AFC Eskilstuna. Erasmus eventually closed off his European career at Portugal’s Victoria Setubal prior to returning to Cape Town City in South Africa. Erasmus later responded on Twitter to his original tweet with “Didn’t know my opinion mattered that much. Lol”.

It is not the first time that “Romeo” has come out in support of South African footballers. Last week he also posted that “We need to acknowledge our SUPERSTARS IN OUR COUNTRY. It’s IMPORTANT. Past & Present.”