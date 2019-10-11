PORT ELIZABETH – An invigorated Kermit Erasmus could prove to be Bafana Bafana's most potent weapon in their Nelson Mandela Challenge clash against Mali at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.
The Cape Town City and Bafana marksman revealed yesterday that playing in front of his family is a major tonic that boosts his performance.
The striker is in red hot form at his club and has netted five times in eight league outings this season and now hopes this rich scoring vein will continue when the national team takes on the West African country at 3pm on Sunday.
“My parents don’t get to see me playing live. It is a great opportunity for my cousins, friends and aunt to see me in national colours. I’m happy that it is here.
“It is not often where I get to play in my home town. I’m looking forward to the game on Sunday and we will do our best to keep the cup home,” the PE-born Erasmus told journalists at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium yesterday.