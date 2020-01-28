Thembi Kgatlana she signed for Portuguese giants Benfica. Photo: Guillaume Horcajuelo/Reuters

JOHANNESBURG – The elusive Women’s Africa Cup of Nations that Banyana Banyana have struggled to put their hands on could finally grace South Africa’s shores this year with a number of key players plying their trade in competitive leagues abroad.

Thembi Kgatlana joined that list yesterday when she signed for Portuguese giants Benfica. Europe will be the fourth continent that the Mohlakeng-born striker will call home after stints in the United States and China. In the US her tactical acumen grew, while she played for Houston Dash. The pint-sized striker stole hearts with her enthusiasm and never-say-die attitude. She joined Beijing Phoenix after that in a career that has seen her lead Banyana to a runners-up spot at Afcon 2018, while she was named Caf’s Footballer of the Year the following year.

Her exploits come on the footsteps of Banyana vice-captain Refiloe Jane shining in Italy with AC Milan. Earlier this month Linda Motlhalo, who played with Kgatlana in the US and China, signed for Swedish side Djurgarden.

Jermaine Seoposenwe and Nothando Vilakazi recently enjoyed spells in Lithuania. The five players are key for the national team. Their overseas experience will be valuable as coach Desiree Ellis plans a new path for Banyana after their failed attempt to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Banyana’s next major assignment will be qualifying for and winning Afcon later this year.

Kgatlana was elated by the move to Portugal. “These are all the moments we dream about when we grow up,” she tweeted.

The 23-year-old’s star is on the rise. She was nominated for the Caf Footballer of the Year award, losing to Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala who she pipped for the prize at the last awards.

Bonginkosi Ndadane