JOHANNESBURG – The elusive Women’s Africa Cup of Nations that Banyana Banyana have struggled to put their hands on could finally grace South Africa’s shores this year with a number of key players plying their trade in competitive leagues abroad.

Thembi Kgatlana joined that list yesterday when she signed for Portuguese giants Benfica. Europe will be the fourth continent that the Mohlakeng-born striker will call home after stints in the United States and China. In the US her tactical acumen grew, while she played for Houston Dash. The pint-sized striker stole hearts with her enthusiasm and never-say-die attitude. She joined Beijing Phoenix after that in a career that has seen her lead Banyana to a runners-up spot at Afcon 2018, while she was named Caf’s Footballer of the Year the following year.