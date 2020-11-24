KZN premier pays tribute to late Bafana Bafana defender Anele Ngcongca

DURBAN - Following the death of former Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana defender Anele Ngcongca, KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has conveyed his condolences on behalf of the provincial government.

Ngcongca, 33, died in a car accident during the early hours of Monday morning in Mtunzini, north of Durban which left the driver of the vehicle with life threatening injuries.

“It is with great sadness that we extend our condolences to Ngcongca’s family, following a tragic road accident where he lost his life. At 33 years of age, Anele still had a lot to offer the sporting fraternity,” Zikalala said in a statement.

“Ngcongca gave a lot to football here and abroad especially in the elite leagues of Europe where he proved his exceptional talent. He also played for Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana showing his absolute dedication and diligence to the game of football.”

Police said Ngcongca was declared dead at the scene after a vehicle with two occupants lost control and overturned on the N2 freeway near Mtunzini. The driver sustained serious injuries.