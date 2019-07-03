Bafana Bafana is through to the Round of 16. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

CAIRO – Lady Luck has smiled on South Africa who has reached the 2019 Afcon Round of 16 after the completion of the group phase on Tuesday night. The result of the Mali-Angola clash, the final group phase match, was the ultimate determining factor for South Africa. Angola lost 1-0 and that allowed SA to clinch the final best third-place finish on offer.

The other three best third-place finishers were Guinea, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Benin.

Afcon hosts Egypt who will play South Africa in the next round, Algeria and Morocco, came away with perfect group phase records, having won all three matches.Round of 16 fixtures:

Friday:

Al Salam Stadium: Morocco vs Benin

Cairo Stadium: Uganda vs Senegal

Saturday:

Alexandria Stadium: Nigeria vs Cameroon

Cairo Stadium: Egypt vs South Africa

Sunday:

Alexandria Stadium: Madagascar vs DR Congo

June 30 Stadium: Algeria vs Guinea

Monday:

Suez Stadium: Mali vs Cote d’Ivoire

Ismailia Stadium: Ghana vs Tunisia

African News Agency (ANA)