When Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos looks at the ins and outs of his team’s hit-out against neighbours Namibia on Saturday, he’ll have a sense of optimism about the future. His initial plans for the friendly against Namibia’s Brave Warriors were somewhat derailed because of a plethora of injuries.

The ‘walking wounded’ included several first-choices, among them Khuliso Mudau, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Themba Zwane, Thapelo Maseko, Luke le Roux, Thapelo Morena and Teboho Mokoena. In addition, there were other members of the country’s ‘Foreign Legion’ like Cassius Mailula (Toronto FC) and Njabulo Blom (St Louis City), whom Broos felt needed time to settle in their new surroundings, so he decided not give to them a call-up. One of the players who benefited from Blom’s absence was Grant Magerman, who recently secured a three-year deal with SuperSport United after moving from Mamelodi Sundowns, where he did not get much chance to play.

On Saturday, he was named the Man of the Match after producing a composed performance in central midfield. If Broos gives him another run tomorrow against DR Congo, he will be making a huge statement that he can produce another stand-out performance. The RC Strasbourg forward Lebo Mothiba did not score despite two gilt-edged opportunities but he won Broos’ admiration.

After the match, Broos said Mothiba, who played for the national team for the first time in four years, is a player who can become a fixture in his future teams. There is every likelihood that Mothiba will blossom under his new club coach, the legendary Patrick Vieira, who has taken over Strasbourg. Vieira has been impressed with Mothiba and the South African striker will be given more opportunities to shine in the team’s attack.

Mothiba came on as a substitute at the start of the second half to replace striker Lyle Foster, who plays for Premier League club Burnley. Foster was somewhat subdued but was penetrative when playing out wide and produced two goal-mouth crosses which provided platforms for scoring. Perhaps Foster and Mothiba will thrive in the national team once they spend more time in the group playing in settled combinations.

For the Namibia match, Broos was forced to field untried combinations, which at times only serves to widen the selection base and does not promote the growth of settled teams. There was so much noise about the selection of Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Pule Mmodi, who came off the substitutes bench on the hour mark at the expense of Bathusi Aubaas. The Amakhosi star was a pale shadow of his former self during the 30 minutes he was on the pitch, though.

The best thing that can happen to him is if Broos can give him playing time tomorrow. Kabomlelo Kodisang and Thabiso Monyane were handed international debuts but neither were impressive. Both struggled in general play and after Saturday’s average outings they are likely to drop down the pecking order.

Bafana Bafana extended their unbeaten run to eight matches after Saturday’s goalless draw against the Namibians and this splendid run could come to an end if DR Congo’s Leopards strike top form in tomorrow’s international friendly at Orlando Stadium (kick-off 5pm). One familiar face on the field on Saturday was Namibia’s goalkeeper Lloyd Kazapua, who plies his trade with DStv Premiership outfit Chippa United. He made a few crucial saves to deny Bathusi Aubaas, Monnapule Saleng and Grant Kekana.