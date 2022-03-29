Legends Golf Day hailed a success by Safa president Danny Jordaan

Johannesburg - The MetroWired Legends Golf Day at the Bryanston Country Club was held on Wednesday to honour the 1996 Bafana Bafana team, and the event has been hailed as a success by SA Football Association president Danny Jordaan. “The 96 Legends Golf Day is one of the many celebratory events that will be held around the country as part of honouring our 1996 heroes who lifted South Africa’s only Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] title,” said Jordaan.

“This was planned about a year ago to mark the 25th year of winning the trophy, but due to Covid we were unable to celebrate this last year. “We are really delighted that the day has finally come and we are able to celebrate this important milestone. It is also great to see all the 96 Legends present here and many former players being part of this auspicious event. ALSO READ: Didier Deschamps has identified Bafana players who can hurt France

“It is also interesting to note that the legends have done this themselves and as Safa we are fully behind this initiative. A big thank you to MetroWired for embracing this event, a clear indication that without sponsorship we can go nowhere in sport.” Some of the Legends who came out to play include 1996 Afcon-winning captain Neil Tovey, who also captained the squad of legends; midfielder Doctor Khumalo, defenders Mark Fish and Magents Motale, striker Mark Williams and goalkeeper Andre Arendse. The course had a mix of different generations of Bafana players, Marks Maponyane, Brendon Augustine, Jimmy Tau, Aaron Mokoena, Fabian McCarthy; coaches, Dylan Kerr (Swallows FC) and Gavin Hunt.

