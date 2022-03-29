Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Legends Golf Day hailed a success by Safa president Danny Jordaan

South Africa team picture (Back) Shaun Bartlett, Mark Fish, Andre Arendse, Phil Masinga, Sizwe Motaung, Neil Tovey. (Front) Lucas Radebe, Doctor Khumalo, Helman Mkhalele, Eric Tinkler, John Moshoeu during the 1998 World Cup qualifying football match between South Africa and Zambia at Soccer City, Johannesburg on 08 June 1997. Picture: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

South Africa team picture (Back) Shaun Bartlett, Mark Fish, Andre Arendse, Phil Masinga, Sizwe Motaung, Neil Tovey. (Front) Lucas Radebe, Doctor Khumalo, Helman Mkhalele, Eric Tinkler, John Moshoeu during the 1998 World Cup qualifying football match between South Africa and Zambia at Soccer City, Johannesburg on 08 June 1997. Picture: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Published 26m ago

Share

Johannesburg - The MetroWired Legends Golf Day at the Bryanston Country Club was held on Wednesday to honour the 1996 Bafana Bafana team, and the event has been hailed as a success by SA Football Association president Danny Jordaan.

“The 96 Legends Golf Day is one of the many celebratory events that will be held around the country as part of honouring our 1996 heroes who lifted South Africa’s only Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] title,” said Jordaan.

Story continues below Advertisment

“This was planned about a year ago to mark the 25th year of winning the trophy, but due to Covid we were unable to celebrate this last year.

“We are really delighted that the day has finally come and we are able to celebrate this important milestone. It is also great to see all the 96 Legends present here and many former players being part of this auspicious event.

ALSO READ: Didier Deschamps has identified Bafana players who can hurt France

More on this

“It is also interesting to note that the legends have done this themselves and as Safa we are fully behind this initiative. A big thank you to MetroWired for embracing this event, a clear indication that without sponsorship we can go nowhere in sport.”

Some of the Legends who came out to play include 1996 Afcon-winning captain Neil Tovey, who also captained the squad of legends; midfielder Doctor Khumalo, defenders Mark Fish and Magents Motale, striker Mark Williams and goalkeeper Andre Arendse.

The course had a mix of different generations of Bafana players, Marks Maponyane, Brendon Augustine, Jimmy Tau, Aaron Mokoena, Fabian McCarthy; coaches, Dylan Kerr (Swallows FC) and Gavin Hunt.

Story continues below Advertisment

IOL sport

Related Topics:

Danny JordaanAFCONSoccer

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello