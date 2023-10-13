Lifeless Bafana Bafana and Eswatini play to a goalless snore-fest at an empty FNB Stadium

Bafana Bafana have a long way to go before they can gauge themselves as ready for the World Cup qualifiers and Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals. The South Africans were held to a dull goalless draw by the lowly ranked Eswatini, 144, in a friendly at an empty FNB Stadium on Friday night.

And while the poor attendance has become all too familiar in these parts for the national team, the result and performance should have been better. Having drawn and won the last two matches to extend their unbeaten streak to nine matches, coach Hugo Broos was blunt in the build-up, saying he’ll only accept a win tonight. After all, this was a penultimate preparation match before the World Cup qualifier against Benin next month and Africa Cup of Nations finals in January.

So, they needed to win to send a strong message to Benin, and the Afcon Group E opponents Mali, Tunisia, and Namibia, who held them to a draw here at home last month. But it wasn’t to be – Eswatini ensured that they bagged a famous point over their neighbours having played a defensive game from start to finish. Broos, though, will at least hope that they can play an open game away to Afcon host Ivory Coast on Tuesday and take some momentum to the World Cup qualifiers.

The Belgian will be more disappointed by the result that he had put his best foot forward, starting with his strongest Xl amid withdrawals, which included talisman Percy Tau. Those starters, though, were left frustrated in the first half as Eswatini parked a double-decker bus, with all the outfield players camping in their own half. Bafana’s front runners, which included Themba Zwane, rotated the ball around Eswatini’s box, hoping that they could expose the pockets. But they couldn’t find any.

It was at least midway through the first half that they had a sniff of scoring chances as Eswatini came out, but Lyle Foster put the first two over the crossbar. Mayo, who replaced the sickly Monnapule Saleng, also directed his shot at Khanyakweze Shabalala who was the busies goalkeeper compared to counterpart Veli Mothwa. But while Shabalala seemed alert at most, a lapse of concentration on the stroke of half-time was nearly punished by Mayambela who had struck a good shot before half-time.

Amid his love-hate relationship with Kaizer Chiefs, Broos introduced both Mduduzi Mdantsane and Sibongiseni Mthethwa at half-time in search of the lead. Mdantsane whose late call-up was ridiculed by the masses, having blown hot for Chiefs, gave his haters something to think about as he was a livewire after coming on.

The 28-year-old tried to make Bafana tick, unleashing some silk passes which his front runners never capitalised on due to the cluster of Eswatini defence. Foster will be disappointed with himself this evening. His cheeky backheel didn’t prove dividends, while he failed to score after getting the winner in the last Bafana game. But Foster and Co can’t afford to sulk and moan around, they must dust themselves off and ensure they ruin the party for Ivory Coast at home even before it begins.