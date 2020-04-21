LIVE: Mixed results for 'eBafana' at Fifa’s eNations Stay and Play Cup

Team 'eBafana Bafana had mixed fortunes on the first day of the Fifa’s inaugural eNations Stay and Play Cup, which pits some of the world’s top gamers playing with top footballers globally.

Fifa with their partner Electronic Arts (EA Sports) have created an online competition for nations during the lockdown affecting most countries whose competitions have been suspended.

South Africa’s team, known as eBafana Bafana comprise of Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns player Sibusiso Vilakazi, Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, musician Cassper Nyovest and gamer, Thabo Moloi.

The South Africans were clashed with the United Arab Emirates on Day 1. Moloi beat Talal Fahad 8-2, but Sibusiso Vilakazi went down 6-4 against Abdullah Ramadan.

The Fifa eNations Stay and Play Cup is designed to encourage players and fans to stay at home during the Covid-19 pandemic and South Africa is one of the countries invited by the world governing body to participate. This is also done to support World Health Organisation (WHO) in their fight against the corona virus.