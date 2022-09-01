LOOK: Steven Pienaar earns Uefa Pro Licence

Johannesburg - Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Steven Pienaar has taken yet another huge step in his coaching career after confirming on Wednesday he had finally landed the prestigious Uefa Pro Licence. The former Everton man shared this latest achievement on his social media account and revealed his joy at acquiring this qualification, which effectively means he is allowed to coach anywhere in the world.

"Thank you Heavenly Father for giving me the strength to keep going, when I was doubting myself so happy and proud of myself. Special thanks to my family and for the support I got from them. I love you guys," he said on his Twitter account. The news of Pienaar's latest accomplishment arrives in the midst of what has been an extremely successful month or two for South Africans.

Thank you Heavenly Father for giving me the strength to keep going, when I was doubting myself so happy and proud of myself. Special thanks to my and family for the support I got from them love you guys❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/7yiqkH0M0S — Steven Pienaar (@therealstevenpi) August 31, 2022 Former Bafana Bafana mentor Pitso Mosimane also received his Caf Pro Licence (an equivalent to the Uefa Pro Licence) while Benni McCarthy landed himself a coaching job at English giants Manchester United. The 40-year-old’s coaching journey began in the Ajax Amsterdam Academy back in 2018, the same academy he graduated from as a professional player in the early 2000s.

He had a brief stint with SV Robinhood (also in the Netherlands) in 2019, but has since returned to the Ajax structures and currently serves as an assistant coach of their Under-18s. 'Schillo' as he was affectionately known amongst his peers is one of the most successful football players to ever come out of South Africa. His versatility and top level football IQ earned him spots at club's like Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham Hotspurs, Sunderland (all England) and Everton, when he made his name known in the biggest league in the world.

