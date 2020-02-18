Thembinkosi Lorch was named in a provisional squad for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. Photo: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN – Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns star forwards, Thembinkosi Lorch and Themba Zwane have been included in the provisional squad of 78 players that are in line to represent South Africa in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. 

The games will be held in Tokyo from 24 July to 9 August. Under-23 coach, David Notoane can select three overage players in his final squad of 18 registered players. Four players will be on stayby but they will be allowed to travel with the team.

Zwane is 29 years while Lorch is 26 years. Lorch is the reigning Premier Soccer League (PSL), Player of the Season. The skilful, Zwane is a top candidate for an identical accolades this season. 

South Africa qualified for their third Olympic games after finishing third at Africa Cup of Nations last year in Egypt.

The current squad that has been sent to SASCOC is made up of 62 local players and 16 who are playing abroad. Notoane selected eight goalkeepers, 27 defenders, 24 midfielders and 19 strikers.  

The final squad should be with Fifa on July 1. South Africa will be joined by Egypt and Ivory Coast as other three representatives from Caf. The draw for the Olympics will be conducted in April in Japan.

The provisional Under-23 squad:  (Number- Player's name - Club)

 GOALKEEPERS:

1. Mondli MPOTO Bloemfontein Celtic FC (SA)

2. Darren JOHNSON Ajax Town FC (SA)

3. Andile MBANJWA Richards Bay FC (SA)

4. Sifiso MLUNGWANA Golden Arrows (SA)

5. Ronwen WILLIAMS SuperSport United (SA)

6. Ricardo GOSS Bidvest Wits (SA)

7. Jody FEBRUARY Cape Umoya (SA)

8. Darren KEET OH Leuven FC (BELGIUM)

DEFENDERS:

9. Keanu Gregory CUPIDO Cape Town City FC (SA)

10. Siyabonga NGEZANA Kaizer Chiefs FC (SA)

11. Kabelo SERIBA FC Metta (LATVIA)

12. Tercious MALEPE Chippa United FC (SA)

13. Sandile MTHETHWA Chippa United FC (SA)

14. Njabulo BLOM Kaizer Chiefs FC (SA)

15. Reeve FROSLER Kaizer Chiefs FC (SA)

16. Given MSIMANGO Highlands Park FC (SA)

17. James Thabiso MONYANE Orlando Pirates FC (SA)

18. Bongani SAM Orlando Pirates FC (SA)

19. Katlego MOHAMME University of Pretoria FC (SA)

20. Thendo MUKUMELA Ajax Cape Town FC (SA)

21. Happy MASHIANE Kaizer Chiefs FC (SA)

22. Keegan JOHANNES Ajax Cape Town FC (SA)

23. Jerry MSANE Highlands Park (SA)

24. Nikola TAVARES Crystal Palace (UK)

25. Innocent MAELA Orlando Pirates (SA)

26. Thulani HLATSHWAYO Bidvest Wits (SA)

27. Keanin AYER Varbergs BolS (Sweden)

28. Motjeka MADISHA Mamelodi Sundowns FC (SA)

29. Mosa LEBUSA Mamelodi Sundowns FC (SA)

30. Sibusiso NGOBENI Bloemfontein Celtic FC (SA)

31. Sibusiso MABILISO Amazulu FC (SA)

32. Rivaldo COETZEE Mamelodi Sundowns FC (SA)

33. Tasreeq FILLIES Cape Town City (SA)

34. Rushin DE REUCK Maritzburg Utd (SA)\35. Luke FLEURS Supersport United FC (SA)

MIDFIELDERS:

36. Teboho MOKOENA Supersport United FC (SA)

37. Athenkosi DLALA University of Pretoria FC (SA)

38. Sipho MBULE Supersport United FC (SA)

39. Neo Gift LINKS Cape Town FC (SA)

40. Kamohelo Abel MAHLATSI Supersport United FC (SA)

41. Grant MARGEMAN Ajax Cape Town FC (SA) 

42. Jamie Craig WEBBER Supersport United FC (SA)

43. Thabo CELE Lova da Piedade FC (PORTUGAL)

44. Khanya LESHABELA Leicester City FC (ENGLAND)

45. Kgaogelo CHAUKE Southampton FC (ENGLAND)

46. Siphesihle MADUNA Amazulu FC (SA)

47. Kgotso MASANGANE FC Metta (LATVIA)

48. Tasreeq MATTHEWS Varbergs BolS (Sweden)

49. Bongani ZUNGU Amiens SC (FRANCE)

50. Siphesihle NGCOBO Kaizer Chiefs (SA)

51. Sbongakonke MBATHA TS Sporting FC (SA)

52. Sphelele MKHULISE M. Sundowns FC (SA)

53. Thembinkosi LORCH Orlando Pirates FC (SA)

54. Vincent PULE Orlando Pirates FC (SA)

55. Goodman MOSELE Baroka FC (SA)

56. Kgaogelo SEKOTA Bidvest Wits (SA)

57. Aubrey MODIBA SuperSport United (SA)

58. Themba ZWANE Mamelodi Sundowns FC (SA)

59. Siphesihle MKHIZE Ajax Cape Town FC (SA)

FORWARDS

60. Luther SINGH GD Chaves FC (PORTUGAL)

61. Jemondre DICKENS TS Sporting FC (SA)

62. Lyle FOSTER AS Monaco FC (FRANCE)

63. Liam JORDAN HB Koge FC (Denmark)

64. Kobamelo KODISANG Sporting Braga FC (Portugal)

65. Itumeleng SHOPANE Moroka Swallows FC (SA)

66. Phakamani MAHLAMBI Mamelodi Sundowns FC (SA)

67. Bongani HLONGWANE Maritzburg United (SA)

68. Percy TAU Club Brugge (BELGIUM)

69. Lebo MOTHIBA FC Strasbourg (FRANCE)

70. Promise MKHUMA Mamelodi Sundowns FC (SA)

71. Rowan HUMAN Bidvest Wits FC (SA)

72. Oswin APPOLIS SuperSport United (SA)

73. Gift MOTUPA Bidvest Wits (SA)

74. Keletso MAKGALWA Mamelodi Sundowns FC (SA)

75. Luvuyo PHEWA Real Kings FC (SA)

76. Fagrie LAKAY Cape Town City FC (SA)

77. Judas MOSEAMEDI Maritzburg United FC (SA)

78. Bonginkosi NTULI Amazulu FC (SA)

African New Agency (ANA)

 