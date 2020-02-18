Thembinkosi Lorch was named in a provisional squad for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. Photo: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN – Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns star forwards, Thembinkosi Lorch and Themba Zwane have been included in the provisional squad of 78 players that are in line to represent South Africa in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. The games will be held in Tokyo from 24 July to 9 August. Under-23 coach, David Notoane can select three overage players in his final squad of 18 registered players. Four players will be on stayby but they will be allowed to travel with the team.

Zwane is 29 years while Lorch is 26 years. Lorch is the reigning Premier Soccer League (PSL), Player of the Season. The skilful, Zwane is a top candidate for an identical accolades this season.

South Africa qualified for their third Olympic games after finishing third at Africa Cup of Nations last year in Egypt.

The current squad that has been sent to SASCOC is made up of 62 local players and 16 who are playing abroad. Notoane selected eight goalkeepers, 27 defenders, 24 midfielders and 19 strikers.