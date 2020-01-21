The draw to group the 40 African countries into groups of four from which the top two sides in each will advance to the following phase takes place at the CAF headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.
Coach Molefi Ntseki is eager to become only the third coach to lead Bafana to the global spectacle following Clive Barker and Carlos Quieros, who booked th country tickets to France 98 and South Korea/Japan 2002 respectively.
But he admits it is going to be a tall ask to qualify for Qatar.
“The World Cup qualifiers are more of a marathon than a sprint. We know there are going to be very tough matches and we will have to be thoroughly prepared for whoever we draw.”