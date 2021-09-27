Luther Singh, Percy Tau left out of Bafana team for upcoming World Cup qualifiers

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has named three new caps in his final 23-man squad that not does not include star attacker Percy Tau for the upcoming Fifa World Cup qualifiers. Tau is currently struggling with a hamstring injury and it is understood his club, Egyptian giants Al Alhly, do not want their marquee signing from English Premiership club Brighton Hove and Albion risking any further damage.

Denmark-based striker Luther Singh and Gift Links have also not been included in national squad. The uncapped duo of Cape Town City's Terrence Mashego, and Thabani Zuke from Golden Arrows were instead included. ALSO READ: One thing is clear Bafana Bafana coach Broos wants goals with beefed up attack Sigh's situation is precarious at the moment due him not having been able to return to Denmark, where he plays for FC Copenhagen, immediately after Bafana's last World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Ghana. The 24-year-old was stuck in South Africa due to passport problems until last week and only just returned to Europe, stalling his opportunity to push for a regular first-team place.

The squad as well as the broadcast details.



Bafana currently head Group G with four points, which included a 1-0 victory over Ghana at FNB Stadium and draw with Zimbabwe in Harare. They now travel to Addis Ababa to face Ethiopia on Saturday, 9 October before hosting the same opponents for the return leg at FNB Stadium on Tuesday, 12 October Full Bafana Bafana Squad Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (captain), Veli Mothwa, Bruce Bvuma

Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie, Rushine De Reuck, Njabulo Ngcobo, Siyanda Xulu, Mosa Lebusa, Sifiso Hlanti, Terrence Mashego Midfielders: Mothobi Mavala, Teboho Mokoena, Yusuf Maart, Thabani Zuke, Ethan Brooks, Goodman Mosele Strikers: Evidence Makgopa, Victor Letsoalo, Thabiso Kutumela, Bongokuhle Hlongwane Vincent Pule, Tshegofatso Mabasa