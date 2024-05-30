Lyle Foster back as Hugo Broos names Bafana Bafana squad for World Cup qualifiers

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos is confident that Lyle Foster’s mental health issues are behind him after including him in his squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Broos’ men take on Nigeria on Friday next week, and host Zimbabwe four days later in Bloemfontein as they look to qualify for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

Speaking to the SABC about his decision to include the 23-year-old Burnley striker, Broos said: "His health problem is solved, that was the problem.

“And I know I was also myself very angry a certain moment because from England we get the news that Lyle was not ready. Lyle had a mental problem and so on and so on, and so then he started playing with the team [Burnley],” the Belgian stated on SABC Sport. “So we had contact again with England and they said that yeah he’s not ready. And also Lyle, wrote us a letter that he didn’t want to go with us to AFCON because he was not ready. That’s the reason why Lyle was not with us in Ivory Coast. “So, after that for March I took again contact and again they told me ‘No’. It’s better that you don’t call him for the moment because he’s not really 100%, still not really 100%, and that’s why he wasn’t with us in March.

“But he still played. He always played every game for Burnley, so it was not easy to accept that. But okay, I followed let’s say the medical reasons why I couldn’t take him but now everything was okay. “I phoned to him – I called him and we had a good chat. I called [Vincent] Kompany – we had a good chat, so there are no problems anymore. And that’s the reason why Lyle is now again with us.” 📋 𝔹![CDATA[]]>𝕒![CDATA[]]>𝕗![CDATA[]]>𝕒![CDATA[]]>𝕟![CDATA[]]>𝕒 𝕊![CDATA[]]>𝕢![CDATA[]]>𝕦![CDATA[]]>𝕒![CDATA[]]>𝕕 𝔸![CDATA[]]>𝕟![CDATA[]]>𝕟![CDATA[]]>𝕠![CDATA[]]>𝕦![CDATA[]]>𝕟![CDATA[]]>𝕔![CDATA[]]>𝕖![CDATA[]]>𝕞![CDATA[]]>𝕖![CDATA[]]>𝕟![CDATA[]]>𝕥 📋



— SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) May 30, 2024 Broos’ team also includes Orlando Pirates’ teenager Relebohile Mofokeng, whose has had such an impressive breakthrough season in the DStv Premiership that he spent time on trial in the Premier League towards the end of last year. However, Broos couldn’t find a place in the squad for Mofokeng’s club team-mate Tshegofatso Mabasa, who can count himself unlucky to miss out after having a good season for Ezimnyama Ngenkani ezikaMagebhula.

Full Bafana Bafana squad: Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Veli Mothwa, Ricardo Goss Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie, Thapelo Morena, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Siyabonga Ngezana, Aubrey Modiba, Grant Kekana, Mothobi Mvala, Khuliso Mudau