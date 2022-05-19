Lyle Foster named in Belgian 1B Pro League Team of the Season

Johannesburg - Bafana Bafana and Westerlo star Lyle Foster has been named to the 1B Pro League (Belgian second tier) Team of the Season. The 21-year-old was ever-present for his club this season, helping them win their league and in doing so, they attained promotion to the Belgian First Division A.

"We are adding Foster to our XI of the season. The striker of KVC Westerlo may not have excelled in his statistics this season (four goals and five assists in 23 matches) but almost everyone agrees that the South African was one of the driving forces behind the game. Foster started the season hesitantly and was only given one start in the first 10 matches," read a statement issued by the league. By shining in Belgium, Foster became the second South African to star in the European nation in recent years. Percy Tau was named as the Belgian First Division B Player of the Season and was also in the Team of the Season while he was on the books of Union SG in the 2018/19 season.

The league also paid tribute to Foster’s qualities which helped him to shine this season. “From match day 11, the fast train left. With his speed, agility and strength, Foster turned out to be a special weapon for the Ruffs and a scourge for the defence of almost all 1B teams,” added the statement. The Soweto-born player spent the season on loan with Westerlo from Portugal based club Vitória de Guimarães. It now remains to be seen if they will succeed in securing his signature for next season.

Foster’s journey in Europe started in 2019 when he left Orlando Pirates to join French Ligue 1 club Monaco. After failing to impress in France, he moved to Portugal with Vitória de Guimarães in 2020 and it will be hoped that the confidence that he would have gained from the successful stint with Westerlo will now help him to achieve his true potential. Foster has also represented South Africa at various youth levels and has been part of the senior national team since 2019. He has yet to truly shine for Bafana Bafana, but is still young and with plenty of time to improve his game. It will also be hoped that his heroics for Westerlo can help him to finally start shining for Hugo Broos’ men. @eshlinv