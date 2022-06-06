Lyle Lakay and Innocent Maela's Bafana selection chances on the up

Cape Town - Lyle Lakay (Mamelodi Sundowns) and Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates) have increased their chances Bafana Bafana selection following the freak injury to Cape Town City's left-back Terrence Mashego. Coach Hugo Broos has shown a preference for the 23-year-old Mashego and regards him as one of the promising young players he can use to build a national team for the future. He has strong claims to a run-on XI inclusion for Thursday’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) clash against hosts Morocco.

On the eve of Bafana's departure for Morocco, Mashego suffered an injury during training while working out and without taking contact. "Mashego is out, with a meniscus injury,” Broos told Safa media. ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs handed boost in their pursuit for Braga forward

“He will have to go back to Cape Town and have an operation. It was so stupid because there was nothing happening, he’s just turned his knee, not in a duel or anything. “Okay, we miss him, there is no time to replace him. There is a visa and all the other things, so this is not really a problem." The 30-year-old Lakay could be given the final nod since Broos feels Maela, 29, needs to be nursed at this stage because of an injury concern. Maela missed out on Bafana's games in March in Europe against Guinea and France because of a long-term injury.

However, Broos has sensed that Maela is playing with a fear of another injury. “Maela is more fear," said Broos. He had an operation inDecember. "Now he felt something. He is afraid when he will go 100%.

"I think he will be ready for Thursday, so we have a little bit to be calm with him." Goalkeeper and captain Ronwen Williams has been resting during last week's camp and will return to training on Monday. He picked up an injury while doing duty for SuperSport United against Pirates in the final match of the season last week.

“It (Williams' knee) was a little bit swollen after the game on Monday for SuperSport," said Broos. "But now, okay, he was doing exercises, but exercise for the upper body, nothing really with his legs.

“Monday, he is again in training, and he will play for Bafana on Thursday.” Thursday’s game will be televised on SABC. @Herman_Gibbs