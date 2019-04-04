Banyana Banyana players and other athletes prepared for their farewell game against Jamaica by taking part in a 5km fun walk. Photo: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA)

JOHANNESBURG – The Durban University of Technology's (DUT) midfielder Ongeziwe Ndlangiza has replaced the injured Rachel Sebati in the Banyana Banyana squad.

Coach Desiree Ellis' team is currently preparing to play Jamaica at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday (start at 3pm).

Sebati, who is studying at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) in Pretoria, had to pull out of the camp because of an injury.

The 29-year-old Ndlangiza has had some experience playing for her country and was part of the team that drew 2-2 with Chile in a friendly last October.

She has also had success in club football overseas and became the first South African to play in Spain's main league when she signed for Malaga. 


African News Agency (ANA)

