'Midnight Express' wants to coach Bafana Bafana

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

DURBAN - Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) winner Helman Mkhalele is desperate to know about his future with South Africa Under-20 national team. Mkhalele has been interim coach since Molefi Ntseki vacated the position to take over as the senior national team boss. The Midnight Express, as he is affectionately known, said that he is anxious to know about his future with the junior national side. “I’ve been acting, as you know. Safa haven’t confirmed when are they going to announce the permanent posts for the positions that are still vacant. One is just hoping that they will speed up the process and take the decisions. At this point they haven’t informed us about their plan,” said Mkhalele. The 50-year-old has not stopped arming himself with coaching qualifications. He has acquired the CAF A Licence and recently completed the Uefa B Licence in Germany. He is expecting the national association to make announcements when they are ready to fill assistant posts in the Bafana Bafana team.

“I think the appointment of the junior national teams will go together with the assistant coaches of the senior national team. Hopefully, when they make those appointments, they will be able to also make the appointments of the junior national sides.

"This has a huge effect on us as it is always nice to know where you stand (as a coach),” he added.

Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter!

Mkhalele was a brilliant menace to opposition defenders during his playing days.

He lifted the CAF Champions League with the Buccaneers in 1995 and played in Turkey for the best part of his career. he was in the great Bafana team that won the 1996 Afcon under coach Clive Barker.

Mkhalele also has his eyes on taking on the Bafana reins at some point in his coaching career.

“In future, I do desire to coach the senior national team. I want to lead my country but I believe that everything happens at the right time.

"I’m really inspired by coach Molefi Ntseki and the depth of the knowledge that he has for the game.

"I learned most of the trends in coaching from him as an assistant coach to him with the Under-20,” Mkhalele concluded.

The Mercury

Like us on Facebook