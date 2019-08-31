Molefi Ntseki is has been appointed as permanent Bafana Bafana coach. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Molefi Ntseki was appointed as the new Bafana Bafana coach after he was unanimously endorsed by the SAFA NEC a short while ago. He took over as the interim coach after Stuart Baxter resigned after he returned from the African Cup of Nations.

The new Bafana coach was assistant to Baxter during the tournament and the pair guided South Africa to the quarterfinals.

Ntseki made his intentions clear that he wanted the head coach position permanently when he named his squad for the upcoming friendly against Zambia.

He was unanimously endorsed by the entire SAFA NEC pic.twitter.com/s4qfgJDNqv — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) August 31, 2019

SAFA acting CEO Russell Paul confirmed the appointment.

“At the NEC meeting today, we were presented by the technical committee with a name to take Bafana forward to the World Cup of 2022,” said Paul.

“The NEC unanimously endorsed the name, and the name is Molefi Ntseki who will take charge of the team immediately.”

Ntseki will now have the unenviable task of getting the national team to the lofty heights, where many expect them to be.

He has been coaching the SAFA u17's and has 21 years of experience in the game and will be hoping that, that will hold him in good stead as he plots Bafana's path to success.

His first test will come against Zambia on the 7th of September but the challenge really gets going when qualification for AFCON 2021 beings.

IOL Sport