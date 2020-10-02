Molefi Ntseki throws Bafana net wide with blend of youth, experience

CAPE TOWN - Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has named a 25-man squad littered with overseas-based stars for the upcoming international friendly matches against Namibia and Zambia in Rustenburg.

Bafana take on Namibia on October 8 at Royal Bafokeng Stadium and three days later lock horns with Zambia at the same venue.

Ntseki has brought in a mixture of senior players and a number of exciting and upcoming youngsters, most of whom played and qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

“This exercise is all about introduction and induction. We have called up a number of youngsters to get the feel of the senior national team set up and that is very critical,” Ntseki said.

“The whole idea is to merge these players so that going forward we have a huge pool in case of injuries or any other mishap.