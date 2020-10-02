Molefi Ntseki throws Bafana net wide with blend of youth, experience
CAPE TOWN - Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has named a 25-man squad littered with overseas-based stars for the upcoming international friendly matches against Namibia and Zambia in Rustenburg.
Bafana take on Namibia on October 8 at Royal Bafokeng Stadium and three days later lock horns with Zambia at the same venue.
Ntseki has brought in a mixture of senior players and a number of exciting and upcoming youngsters, most of whom played and qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.
“This exercise is all about introduction and induction. We have called up a number of youngsters to get the feel of the senior national team set up and that is very critical,” Ntseki said.
“The whole idea is to merge these players so that going forward we have a huge pool in case of injuries or any other mishap.
‘’It is critical that we broaden the database and increase the number and quality of players ready to play for Bafana Bafana. So this mixture is important as part of preparations for future assignments,’’ said Ntseki.
Bafana Bafana Squad
Goalkeepers: Darren Keet (Oud-Haverlee Leuven FC (Belgium), Ronwen Williams (Supersport United), Ricardo Goss (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Defenders: Thibang Phete (OS Belenenses SAD (Portugal), Motjeka Madisha (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thulani Hlatshwayo (Orlando Pirates), S’fiso Hlanti, Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates), Mosa Lebusa (Mamelodi Sundowns), Abubaker Mobara (Cape Town City), Reeve Frosler (Kaizer Chiefs).
Midfielders: Andile Jali (Mamelodi Sundowns), Mothobi Mvala (Mamelodi Sundowns), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thabo Nodada (Cape Town City), Teboho Mokoena (Supersport United), Gladwin Shitolo (Golden Arrows), Keagan Dolly (Montpellier, France), Percy Tau (RSC Anderlecht, Belgium), Thabiso Kutumela (Maritzburg United), Sipho Mbule (Supersport United), Luther Singh (Braga FC, Portugal).
Strikers: Kermit Erasmus (Cape Town City), Kurt Abrahams (KVC Westerlo, Belgium), Lebohang Manyama (Kaizer Chiefs).
@IOLsport