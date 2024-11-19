More tickets go on sale for Cape Town affair after 40,000 tickets sold for Afcon qualifier | Bafana v South Sudan

Cape Town Stadium will be ‘feeling the gees’ as all 40,000 tickets available sold out on Tuesday as Bafana Bafana host South Sudan in their final group K Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier later in the day. The match kicks-off at 6pm, at the 55 000 capacity stadium where 72% of the seats initially went on sale to the public.

On Tuesday morning, it was revealed that that more seats had gone on sale in the upper stands to meet the massive demand of the public. It would have come as something of a surprise to see such a big turnout for Bafana, considering they already qualified for Afcon 2025 with two games to spare last week.

Milestone awaits for Ronwen Williams Bafana then beat hosts Uganda 2-0 on Friday. The win saw Bafana overtake Uganda in top spot of the group with 11 points, while Uganda have 10. While the first two teams qualify for Afcon, finishing at the summit of the group will guarantee a top seeding for the tournament at the end of 2025 in Morocco. That would mean Bafana would be able to avoid the other top seeds during the group stage of the competition, which could be key if they are to build on their third place finish in the 2023 edition.