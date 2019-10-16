And that dream may be realised sooner than the wingback had expected as he started to show what he was made of when he featured for Bafana in their Nelson Mandela Challenge game against Mali in Port Elizabeth at the weekend.
Morena is currently one of the most consistent players in the Absa Premiership and when he was offered the opportunity with Molefi Ntseki-coached Bafana, he did not disappoint. After the game, Morena told Independent Media about his goals in life and target on the field of play. “We all (at Sundowns) have one vision and that is to win all the trophies that are on offer. That is our target,” Morena stated.
“We also want to go all the way in the Caf Champions League. We know that it is not going to be easy but it is possible.”
The Brazilians are in the group stage of the Caf Champions League where they are pitted against their bogey club Wydad Casablanca of Morocco, USM Alger from Algeria and Angola’s Petro de Luanda.