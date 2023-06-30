Morena Ramoreboli finalises 23-man Bafana Bafana squad for Cosafa Cup

Durban — The final 23-man Bafana Bafana squad to participate in the upcoming Cosafa Cup has been named.
Morena Ramoreboli, who was named as the head coach for the upcoming tournament had initially named a 47-man preliminary squad but has now trimmed it to the final group with the tournament kicking off next week.
The tournament will be held in Durban for the second consecutive year and Bafana will kick off proceedings with a clash against Namibia on Wednesday.
The other two sides in Bafana’s group A are Eswatini and Botswana.
Ramoreboli, who's won the competition before, was upbeat about his side's chances this year.
“Our preparations have gone very well and I’m also happy with the quality we are having here. There are some very committed individuals, very hungry, willing to fight for the nation,” he told SAFA.Net.
So we are just hoping that we will be consistent and focused throughout the tournament. I really want to thank all the South Africans for their prayers and their support.”
The Bafana Bafana 23-man squad for Cosafa Cup:
Goalkeepers: Olwethu Mzimela, Jethren Barr, Khanya Mini.
Defenders: Keegan Allan, Bonginkosi Makume, Katlego Mohamme, Lyle Lakay.
Midfielders: Thabo Cele, Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Lesego Sebetlela, Lesedi Kapinga, Luvuyo Phewa, Shaune Mogaila, Mogamat May.
Forwards: Siyabonga Gumede, Genino Palace, Tshegofato Mabasa, Puso Dithjane, Iqraam Rayners, Tebogo Tlolane, Victor Letsoalo.
IOL Sport