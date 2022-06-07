Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Morocco's Atlas Lions versus South Africa's Bafana Bafana, head to head

Helman Mkhalele (right) and Hugo Broos (left) during the Bafana Bafana Training at Sturrock Park on the 1 June 2022. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Helman Mkhalele (right) and Hugo Broos (left) during the Bafana Bafana Training at Sturrock Park on the 1 June 2022. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Published 1h ago

Share

Cape Town - The Group K action in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualification starts on Thursday when overwhelming favourites Morocco's Atlas Lions host South Africa's Bafana Bafana at the multi-purpose Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco (start 9pm SA time).

Both teams go into the match on the back of heavy defeats in international friendlies. Last week African powerhouse Morocco suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of the USA at the TQL Stadium, in Cincinnati. Interestingly from an African perspective, the USA team included Timothy Weah, the son of African legend and former Ballon d'Or winner George Weah, who nowadays serves as the President of Liberia.

Story continues below Advertisement

The match was Morocco's warm-up for Thursday's Afcon curtain-raiser. South Africa were unable to secure a warm-up match because the domestic Premiership competition ended nine days after the scheduled finish for the season. SA coach Hugo Broos' attempts to squeeze in a warm-up match at short notice came to nought. The problem arose when Orlando Pirates reached the final of the Caf Confederation Cup and the PSL decided to postpone Pirates' last three matches.

Two months ago, South Africa were hammered 5-0 by France, the reigning World Cup champions, at the jam-packed Pierre Mauroy Stadium. The French team included some of the world's best players and since South Africa are in the rebuilding process, many of the greenhorns in the team were unable to withstand the wave of attacks, waged by the French.

ALSO READ: Innocent Maela calls on Bafana Bafana to show a steely resolve against Morocco's Atlas Lions

More on this

A brief look at the match stats showed that France had a 26-3 shots-at-goal count and a 6-0 corner count. That reflects France's superiority on the night and South Africa's goalie Ronwen Williams also played his role to prevent a massacre by recording a 10-1 goalkeeper-saves count.

The SA contingent emerged unperturbed by the drubbing and felt that it was a wonderful learning experience against the World champions.

Despite the yawning gap between Morocco (24) and South Africa (69) on the latest world rankings, Bafana Bafana has a fair record against the Atlas Lions.

Story continues below Advertisement

Morocco's last 5 results [LWDLW]:

Story continues below Advertisement

1 Jun 2022:  USA 3 - 0 Morocco

29 Mar 2022: Morocco 4 - 1 Côte d'Ivoire

25 Mar 2022: Côte d'Ivoire 1 - 1 Morocco

Story continues below Advertisement

30 Jan 2022: Egypt 2 - 1 Morocco

25 Jan 2022: Morocco 2 - 1 Malawi

South Africa's last 5 results [LDLWW]:

29 Mar 2022: France 5 - 0 South Africa

25 Mar 2022: South Africa 0 - 0 Guinea

14 Nov 2021: Ghana 1 - 0 South Africa

11 Nov 2021: South Africa 1 - 0 Zimbabwe

12 Oct 2021: South Africa 1 - 0 Ethiopia

Goals scored/conceded)

Morocco 8 - 8

South Africa 2 - 6

Head-to-head record:

1 Jul 2019: South Africa 0 - 1 Morocco

11 Oct 2013: Morocco 1 - 1 South Africa

27 Jan 2013: Morocco 2 - 2 South Africa

04 Feb 2004: Morocco 1 - 1 South Africa

30 Jan 2002: South Africa 3 - 1 Morocco

@Herman_Gibbs

Related Topics:

AFCON

Share

Recent stories by:

Herman Gibbs