DURBAN – Keagan Dolly has shrugged off the pain of missing out on an opportunity to represent Bafana Bafana at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt recently and is now looking forward inspiring the country to another major tournament.
Bafana will begin their journey towards booking a ticket to Cameroon, where the Afcon will held in 2021, with back-to-back matches against Ghana and Sudan next month.
But before they square off against the Black Stars and Sudan, Dolly and Co have to focus firmly on their clash against Mali in the Nelson Mandela Challenge.
The game will be staged at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Sunday at 3.30pm.
Dolly is back in the team after recovering from an injury that saw him missing out on an opportunity to campaign in his first major tournament for the senior team.