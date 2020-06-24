Neil Tovey's contract as technical director won't be renewed

CAPE TOWN – Neil Tovey’s contract as SAFA’s technical director will not be renewed when it concludes at the end of this month, the association has said.

According to TimesLive, the reasoning given by SAFA differs from information the news outlet received from its sources, with some saying Tovey did not feel he was able to oversee development due to lack of financial support.

But, SAFA spokesperson Dominic Chimhavi gave a different reason.

“Neil’s contract came to an end. That’s the issue,” Chimhavi was quoted. But he later added: “The main reason why Neil Tovey’s contract was not renewed was the fact that he has gone through huge health issues.

“He had two scares during his tenure. And it was one of the considerations,” said Chimhavi.