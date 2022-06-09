Nerves start two hours ahead of kick-off - Bafana coach Hugo Broos

Cape Town - The Belgian-born Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos does not feel stressed on or before matchday. Broos was sharing his thoughts on the subject of nerves ahead of Thursday's 2023 Caf Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying match against Morocco, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, in Rabat (start 9pm, SA time).

Morocco are the overwhelming favourites, and given their strong squad they could complete their Afcon campaign undefeated after four matches. In the recent World Cup qualifying, Morocco won all six group matches, scoring 20 times and conceded a lone goal. Most of the squad are based abroad and play in the leading European leagues. With the odds stacked against his side, Broos is not feeling pressure ahead of the match. "I am never nervous before a game, never," Broos told Safa. "The nerves start about two hours before the kick-off, and then you are a little bit tense, but it's normal because you want to win the game.

"But real stress, no, I don't know it." Following Zimbabwe's suspension as a result of political interference, Group K has been reduced to three teams, and top two teams after four rounds will qualify for finals next year in Ivory Coast. Assuming Morocco will win all their games, South Africa will have to win their matches against the other Group K team Liberia, one of the weakest teams on the African continent.

In view of Liberia's lowly standing, qualifying for Ivory Coast should be a cakewalk for Morocco and South Africa. Broos, however, maintains the matches against Liberia won't be a pushover.

"At the moment, Zimbabwe is out, and I hear left and right that 'it will be easier now.' Nothing is easy," said Broos. "Even the games against Liberia will not be easy. "If you can record a good result (on Thursday), it becomes a little bit easier for the next games because you don't have to chase the other ones. It's a little bit different now with three countries in one group, so it's a little bit different but having a good start is important.

"We have to play those games and be at the best level to win those games. Again, one more or one less, it changes things a little bit, and if we win twice (against Liberia) in September then we qualify, but you must win twice. "It's always the same thing, you have to win the games." Bafana Bafana's likely starting XI: