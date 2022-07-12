New AmaZulu recruit Ethan Brooks targets glory with Bafana in the Cosafa Cup

Durban — AmaZulu midfielder Ethan Brooks is confident that Bafana Bafana will retain the Cosafa Cup. The reigning champions began their quest to defend the title when they host southern African neighbours Mozambique at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Wednesday.

Brooks who is capped at senior level by Bafana Bafana was also part of the squad that won the tournament last year. While still a developing player himself, he is one of the senior professionals in the Cosafa Cup squad and will be key to the side’s hopes of retaining the Southern African football title. “What worked for last year’s group is that we all had a winner’s mindset and that is what helped us clinch the title” Brooks said as per the South African Football Association. “This current group of players share the same mindset and desire too, and I believe we will do well there.”

The 21-year-old Brooks is regarded as one of the best up and coming talents in South African football. He has excellent short passing ability and this tournament presents him with further opportunities to continue refining his game. Brooks fits the profile of someone who can be a key player in Hugo Broos’ plans to qualify the Bafana Bafana team to the 2026 World Cup that will be played in North America. The Johannesburg born player has also recently changed clubs, having joined AmaZulu from TS Galaxy. He will be expected to form a key part in Brandon Truter’s team next season.

Usuthu boss Sandile Zungu has challenged Truter and the team to win a piece of major silverware for the first time since 1992 and Brooks could be a key factor in determining if that happens. If one thing is certain, the youngster has big plans for the future. He has indicated a desire to one day play at the African Cup of Nations and World Cup. “I one day want to represent South Africa in an AFCON tournament and then play in the FIFA World Cup tournament one of the good days,” Brooks added.

According to reliable reports, there are scouts from Europe present at the COSAFA Cup so the tournament also presents opportunities for players to potentially win themselves contracts abroad. @eshlinv IOL Sport